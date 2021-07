YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four students were taken to the hospital after a school bus overturned in Yadkin County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin.

The bus overturned on Rena Road, south of Jonesville, at 3:20 p.m. with 26 students on board.

The students on board are summer school students at Jonesville Elementary School.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.