ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were shot outside a brewery in Elkin on Sunday, and onme person was arrested, according to the Elkin Police Department.

Elkin police got a call at 12:30 a.m. to 222 E. Main St. at the Angry Troll Brewery and were told shots were fired.

Officers found three people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were then taken to hospitals.

The suspected shooter was still on scene and taken into custody.

David Zavaleta Rojas, 26, was charged with:

three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill involving serious injury

one count of carrying a concealed weapon

one count of intoxication/disruption

discharging a firearm inside city limits

He is in the Surry County Jail on a $505,000 bond.