3 shot in Greensboro on South Holden Road, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – Three people were shot and taken to a hospital on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 05:58 am., officers responded to South Holden Road when they were told about an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.