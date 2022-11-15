BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were shot in a Browns Summit home on Sunday and taken to a hospital, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 12:34 a.m., deputies from the GCSO responded to a report of a shooting at Sugar Maple Drive in Browns Summit.

Arriving deputies found three victims inside a home.

All three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective S. Garlick at (336) 641-5966 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.