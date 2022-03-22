ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen and two juveniles were shot in Asheboro on Tuesday, according to the Asheboro Police Department.

Around 4:28 p.m., patrol officers with the APD were sent to Coleridge Road near Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive when they were told about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male and two juveniles who had been shot.

The victims were taken to a hospital. Two of the shooting victims were then airlifted to another hospital

No suspect information is available at this time.

The scene is still active, and there is a heavy police presence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Randolph County Crimestoppers at (336) 672-7463 or Detective Councilman (336) 626-1300 ext 323.