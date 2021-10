WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were shot and one person was killed in Winston-Salem on Monday night, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.

The shooting was reported in the 700 block of Ferrell Court shortly before 7 p.m.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

FOX8 is working to get additional details. Check back for updates.