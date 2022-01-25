3 shootings within 4 hours: Greensboro police investigating spate of overnight violence

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened in quick succession overnight.

Greensboro police say that they were first called to West Meadowview Road just after 11 p.m. for a shooting. They located a person who had been shot and they were taken to the hospital. According to police, they’re stable.

Then police say they were called to the 3200 block of Yanceyville Street just before 12:30 a.m. On the scene, police located someone who had been shot. They describe his injury as “serious” but say he was conscious when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital.

Just before 2 a.m. police were called to the 1900 block of Rayston Drive about a shooting. They found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is stable, however.

Police have not released any additional details about these shootings.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.