3 people taken to the hospital after Downtown Greensboro fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Greensboro.

Crews battled a fire at a downtown Greensboro building on Thursday night.

The fire was reported at Gateway Plaza Greensboro Senior Public Housing, at 200 Spring Garden St.

Three people were taken to the hospital and 15 people were treated on-site for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but crews say that it started in a bedroom on the third floor, and the damage total is estimated at around $8500.