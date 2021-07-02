3 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Greensboro

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to Guilford County EMS.

No major injuries have been reported.

All southbound lanes of US 29 at East Florida Street were closed while two trucks removed the vehicles, Greensboro police say.

The road is now reopen.

All traffic was diverted onto East Florida Street. 

Greensboro police say the crash happened when one wreck lead to a chain reaction that involved multiple vehicles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter