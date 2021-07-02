3 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Greensboro on Friday afternoon, according to Guilford County EMS.

No major injuries have been reported.

All southbound lanes of US 29 at East Florida Street were closed while two trucks removed the vehicles, Greensboro police say.

The road is now reopen.

All traffic was diverted onto East Florida Street.

Greensboro police say the crash happened when one wreck lead to a chain reaction that involved multiple vehicles.