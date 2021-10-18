3 people shot on Woodcote Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting after three people went to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Winston-Salem police were called to an area hospital when a person arrived with a gunshot wound. Two additional victims came to the hospital a little while later with multiple gunshot wounds.

All three were treated and are stable, with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the victims, they were near a home around the 900 block of Woodcote Drive when a dark-colored car approached them and began shooting at them.

The suspect fled the scene. The three victims then went to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.