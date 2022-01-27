3 people hurt in 2 shootings in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating two separate shootings in Winston-Salem.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the police were called to the 2200 block of Providence Point Lane after reports of a shooting. They located a person who had been shot on the scene, and that person was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

Then just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Glendare Drive where an apartment had been shot into.

They found two victims at the scene who had been shot, and both are currently in the hospital but are stable.

These are both active investigations.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.