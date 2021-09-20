3 people dead in Winston-Salem after multiple vehicle crashes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two separate wrecks have left three people dead in Winston-Salem over the weekend.

Officers responded to a crash on North Peace Haven Road and Chester Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, witnesses said that the motorcycle passed a vehicle in the center lane before losing control and hitting the curb, flipping multiple times and landing the road.

The 34-year-old Winston-Salem man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from those injuries later Saturday.

On Sunday evening, officers were called to the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and Old English Court for another crash. A Honda Civic crossed the center line on Hanes Mall Blvd and collided with a Mercedes.

The drivers of both cars were pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in the Honda Civic was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This accident shut down Hanes Mall Boulevard for several hours. These three fatalities bring Winston-Salem up to 23 motor vehicle fatalities in 2021, compared to 21 at this time in 2020.

