3 people dead after head-on collision in Wilkes County on Boone Trail

WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Wilkes County.

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, highway patrol responded to a crash in Wilkes County on Boone Trail, near Purlear Road.

According to troopers, a pickup truck ran off the road in a curve and overcorrected, crossing the center line and colliding with a car coming the opposite way. Both vehicles ran off the road and the car overturned.

Three people died as a result of the crash: Sherry Elaine Aderhold, 45, Ellen Huffman Roten, 79, and Pearl Bullins Huffman, 81. Aderhold was driving the pickup truck and was not wearing her seatbelt, according to troopers. Roten and Huffman were both wearing theirs.

Troopers were on-scene for nearly three hours during the initial investigation.