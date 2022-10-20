LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a dog crate.

Sarah Lynette Starr, Jonathan Scott Starr and Shelley Lucille Barnes, all of Lexington, are accused of putting a 9-year-old child in a dog crate, and forcing the child to sleep outside “in frigid temperatures” without proper food or clothing, with only a dog kennel for shelter on October 19.

Sarah and Jonathan Starr are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment.

Shelley Lucille Barnes is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, misdemeanor child abuse, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a felon. The warrants show Barnes was convicted of identity theft in Gaston County in 2004.