3 North Carolina cities scored perfect marks in LGBTQ equity, inclusion this year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro is getting all As!

According to a release from the city of Greensboro, it scored a perfect 100 points in the latest listing of the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, which looks at different cities’ inclusivity of their LGBTQ citizens.

Greensboro ties with Durham and Chapel Hill for that number 1 spot. While this is the first time that Greensboro has gotten a perfect score, it is the 7th consecutive year that Greensboro has ranked in the top two among North Carolina cities.

From the city’s release:

Among the index categories where Greensboro scored highest were in municipal services, law enforcement and the city’s relationship with the LGBT community.

This yearly report is produced by the Human Rights Campaign. The full MEI listing is available online.

Here are the rankings for other North Carolina cities:

Greensboro, Chapel Hill & Durham — 100 Winston-Salem — 87 Charlotte — 86 Carrboro — 84 Raleigh — 69 Fayetteville — 39 Wilmington — 36 Cary — 12

Greensboro was among the first North Carolina cities to pass non-discrimination ordinances following the expiration of HB2.