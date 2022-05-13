Donye Marques Dark

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three more people have been arrested as investigators dig deeper into a string of recent shootings in Burlington. At this time, only one of the five arrested has been charged with discharging a firearm.

Officers say several homes and vehicles have been struck by gunfire throughout April and May. No one was hurt. Police believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

On Thursday, police searched a home on the 500 block of Peele Street “as a continuation of the investigation” into the shootings.

“Through the course of the investigation this house was identified as being associated with our suspects,” said Lt. Nick Wright of the Burlington Police Department.

Donye Marques Dark, 23, of Mebane, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. He received a $40,000 secured bond.

A 25-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were also arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.

These three arrests are in addition to the two arrests announced earlier this month.

Police arrested Kenyon Leathers, 18, of Burlington on charges of felony speeding to elude and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. As part of the investigation, police also arrested a 21-year-old from Durham on a charge of possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.

These two suspects were also served with arrest warrants from other agencies in connection with unrelated crimes.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and may file more charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.