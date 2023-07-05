MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are wanted after a fatal shooting in Montgomery County, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release.
On Monday, Montgomery County deputies were told about a shooting on Light House Church Road in the Candor area.
One person was confirmed dead, another person was airlifted to a hospital and several other people were treated and released.
Investigators identified three suspects in connection to the shooting.
Warrants were issued for first-degree murder for:
- 20-year-old Leonard Malik Whitehead
- 24-year-old Abdul Malik Mcauley
- 27-year-old Ray Anthony Cozart, Jr.
The investigation is ongoing.