MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are wanted after a fatal shooting in Montgomery County, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Monday, Montgomery County deputies were told about a shooting on Light House Church Road in the Candor area.

One person was confirmed dead, another person was airlifted to a hospital and several other people were treated and released.

Investigators identified three suspects in connection to the shooting.

Warrants were issued for first-degree murder for:

20-year-old Leonard Malik Whitehead

24-year-old Abdul Malik Mcauley

27-year-old Ray Anthony Cozart, Jr.

The investigation is ongoing.