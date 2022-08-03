ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheboro police are investigating a shooting at a park.

According to police, on Monday around 10 p.m., officers got a call about a shooting at Frazier Park on West Wainman Avenue.

Officers found a juvenile and an adult victim at the park. The adult man said that he had been driving down Wainman Avenue when his truck was hit by a bullet. He parked and got out of the truck and found the juvenile in the park.

According to police, the juvenile said that he was in the park with a friend when three men confronted them and attempted to rob them. One of the men had a gun and fired several rounds into the ground near the victim. Officers say they found spent shell casings in the area.

As they investigated the scene, they found blood and followed the blood to a home nearby. They located a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower leg, but police say he refused treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Randolph County Crimestoppers at (336) 672-7463.