FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night, deputies came to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check.

At the scene, deputies say they then attempted to contact the victim by knocking on the door and she quickly exited the home “screaming for help.”

Investigators say that while deputies were taking the victim away from the home they discovered that she was being held inside the home against her own will prior to the deputies’ arrival.

Deputies then entered the home to locate the three suspects and took them into custody.

After the suspects were in custody, investigators “conducted a thorough consent search” and found two handguns that matched the description given by the victim as well as marijuana.

Investigators say that this was not a random act of violence and that the people involved knew one another.

Ethan Ray Lunsford, 19, of Clemmons is being charged with the following:

Felony second-degree kidnapping

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

He is being held in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on a $15,000 secured bond.

Nyja Gano, 20, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with the following:

Felony second-degree kidnapping

He is being held in the detention center on a $20,000 secured bond.

John Harper Kaye, 19, of Clemmons, is being charged with the following:

Misdemeanor resist, delay, obstruct a public officer

Felony second-degree kidnapping

Kaye was also charged with “other outstanding legal processes” that are not related to the kidnapping charges. He is being held in the detention center on a $30,000 secured bond.

“It is a must that we continue to stand together. It was our togetherness and your help that brought her home safely. We become stronger and safer when we stand together, thus creating a better community.” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr.