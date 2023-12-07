ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men have been charged in connection to a fire at the Carolina Mill in Burlington, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Historic mill destroyed in fire

The Alamance County Fire Marshall said that a working fire at the Carolina Mill was reported at around 4 a.m. on Nov. 25.

The building was “totally destroyed,” according to the fire marshall. No one was inside and the building has been vacant for years.

Deputies say the building was old and had oil on the floor that helped the fire get extremely hot. Several floors of the building collapsed in the blaze.

The Faucette Fire Department says that at one point the fire went to the 3-alarm level. 12 fire departments as well as several other Alamance County agencies responded to the fire as well as the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The vacant building was around 30,000 square feet in size and is considered to be a complete loss.

The Graham Fire Department says that roughly 290,000 gallons of water were used to battle the fire in a massive water shuttle operation by the Alamance County Fire Tanker Task Force.

Arrests

On Wednesday, Alamance County investigators followed up on a community tip in relation to the Carolina Mill fire.

Three men were eventually identified as the suspects. Deputies say they interviewed the trio and “determined they were responsible for the fire.”

The suspects were identified as James Riley Cockman, 21, of Gibsonville, Leyton James Lockemy, 20, of Burlington, and William Steven Holland, 20, of Gibsonville.

All three are being charged with felony breaking and entering and felony burning certain buildings.

Cockman was arrested on Wednesday at 11 p.m. and remains in custody under a $60,000 secured bond.

Lockemy was taken into custody on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. and was released on a $25,000 secured bond.

Holland was arrested on Thursday at 6:09 a.m. and remains in custody under a $25,000 secured bond.

All three men will make a first appearance in the Alamance County District Court at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office extended thanks to the Alamance County Fire Marshall’s Office, the Faucette Fire Department, the Alamance County Fire Investigation Task Force, the ACSO Electronic Forensic Investigation Team, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshall for assisting in the case.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the ACSO at (336) 570-6300 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100. You can also submit a tip online.

Other fire investigations in Alamance County

Fire in Graham

For the second time in just over a year, the former Culp Weaving mill building in Graham caught fire on Nov. 12, destroying huge parts of the building. The building, located on the 300 block of East Parker Street, had been partially empty but also used for storage.

The building, which sits just hundreds of feet from homes, previously caught fire on Oct. 11, 2022. Graham Fire Department received the call around 9:15 p.m. from someone who lived near East Parker Street and said they thought heard an explosion.

Graham Mayor Jennifer Talley said the city has attempted to make the current property owners address safety concerns at the building since the previous fire at the property.

Fire in Green Level

The following day, deputies were still investigating the fire in Graham on Nov. 13 when the Alamance Sheriff’s Office says they learned of a “similar” fire.

At about 12:09 a.m., deputies responded to a fire at a home on the 900 block of Apple Blossom Lane in Green Level. The Green Level property, which was vacant at the time, shows significant fire damage.

Arrests

Wayland Heaths Phillips, 22, of Graham, was arrested in connection with a fire at the former Culp Weaving textile plant in Graham as well as a home in Green Level. A 13-year-old, 14-year-old and 15-year-old have also been arrested.

Wayland Heath Phillips (Alamance County Sheriff’s Office)

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson says Phillips has admitted to the fires in Graham and Green Level.

Phillips has been charged with two counts each of felony burning certain buildings and felony breaking and entering, one each for the Green Level fire and the Graham fire.

The three teenagers are each charged with felony burning certain buildings in connection with the Green Level fire. A charge of breaking and entering against each teenager is pending.

“We were very, very lucky,” Talley said. “These were extremely dangerous fires. The risk not only to the general public but also our first responders is very concerning. It is very concerning that our young people look to be responsible for this, and posting things on social media bragging about this kind of behavior is something that we just don’t need in our community.”

Investigators will also be working to see if any of these suspects could be connected with any other fires in the area. Johnson said the sheriff’s office received a tip alleging that Phillips may have been involved in a fire that burned about two acres of property 12 years ago.