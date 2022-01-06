3 juveniles arrested after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, accused of stealing woman’s car on Millbrook Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three juveniles were arrested on Thursday after stealing a woman’s car and firing out of the vehicle, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 8:17 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery from a person at Millbrook Drive.

Arriving officers met the victim, a 45-year-old Winston-Salem woman, and she reported that three juveniles approached her, and one pointed a handgun at her and ordered her to give them her vehicle. One of the juveniles is 11, and two are 16.

She complied, and the three juveniles fled the scene in her silver 2018 Honda Accord.

After fleeing the scene, the three juveniles conducted a drive-by shooting at 30th Street and Bon Air Avenue, police say. No one was injured during the shooting.

Shortly after, gang unit detectives spotted the stolen Honda Accord traveling on East 25th Street near Ladera Crest. The vehicle stopped, and the three juveniles fled from the vehicle on foot.

One juvenile was apprehended immediately during a foot pursuit.

With the assistance of WSPD K-9 units, patrol and the RTCC, the two other juveniles were identified and taken into custody later without incident.

One of the juveniles had the handgun used during the shooting at the time of his arrest.

All three juveniles are in secure custody and being held in juvenile facilities.

