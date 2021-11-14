3 in hospital after shooting in Greensboro on West McGee Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Three people are in the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 2:07 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West McGee Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

Responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital.

A third victim was taken by a personal vehicle to a local hospital.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

