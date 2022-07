(WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon after a head-on crash on NC 109, according to NC Highway Patrol.

At 3:23 p.m., two cars crashed head-on south of Shady Grove Road.

Two people from the car going north were taken to the hospital, and one person from the car going south was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The extent of the victim’s injuries is also unknown.

This is a developing story.