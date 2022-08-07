DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the driver of a bass boat to T-bone a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County.

Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m.

Callers advised that a bass boat, carrying two passengers, collided with the pontoon boat, which had three passengers, just off the shore of the campground.

Witnesses tell FOX8, that they heard the sound of the boats colliding, and rushed in to help.

(Courtesy of Ryan Story)

They detailed that when they got to the scene, there were two people and a dog out in the water next to the scene, and three people who were still inside their boat.

The group of good Samaritans then hooked the wrecked boats up to a personal watercraft and pulled it to shore where emergency medical services and responders took over the scene.

(Courtesy of Ryan Story)

Three people in the ponton were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two people on the bass boat were not hurt.

Wildlife officers have not said if any charges were filed.

Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. told FOX8 that this was a situation that could’ve ended badly if not for people jumping in to help, and the combined efforts of the rescue squad, county EMS, fire, and other agencies.