3 hospitalized after stabbing, shooting, assault in Greensboro

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

Greensboro police (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are investigating multiple incidents on Saturday, including an assault, a stabbing and a shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 8 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Cannonball Road when they were told about an assault. 

Officers found a male victim suffering from blunt force trauma. he was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

At 11:53 a.m., police responded to the area of 600 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they were told about a stabbing. 

Officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

She was taken to a hospital by EMS.

At 12:05 p.m., police responded to Moses Cone Hospital when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter