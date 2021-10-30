3 hospitalized after stabbing, shooting, assault in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are investigating multiple incidents on Saturday, including an assault, a stabbing and a shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 8 a.m., police responded to the 2400 block of Cannonball Road when they were told about an assault.

Officers found a male victim suffering from blunt force trauma. he was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

At 11:53 a.m., police responded to the area of 600 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when they were told about a stabbing.

Officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to a hospital by EMS.

At 12:05 p.m., police responded to Moses Cone Hospital when they were told about a shooting.

Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.