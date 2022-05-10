ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tornado left a few homes in ruins after carving a path through Rockingham County on Friday, according to Rockingham County Emergency Services.

RCES Director Rodney Cates said that crews surveyed 25 homes on Monday. Out of those 25, three were destroyed. Those families are now in contact with the American Red Cross.

Cates also said that nine homes suffered structural damage and nine others had lesser damage. Four of the homes surveyed had no damage.

Emergency services officials identified the twister rolled through Roberson Lane, Sunset View Road, County Home Road and Wentworth Street.

Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson

Photo courtesy of Quenda Adams

Photo courtesy of Gretchen King

Photo courtesy of Gretchen King

Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson

Photo courtesy of Brandon Wilson

Photo courtesy of JC Pender

Photo courtesy of JC Pender

Photo courtesy of Steve Emerson

The survey only confirms what many in the area already knew: there is still more clean-up to do.

Efforts to pick up the pieces began the weekend after the storm with volunteers from around the state visiting Wentworth to help families impacted by the tornado. Dozens of volunteers, some as far away as Raleigh, hauled branches and down trees into large piles.

Among those helping out was former Kernersville Officer Sean Houle, who retired with his K-9 partner Jax after he was shot in the head, neck and hand while he tried to arrest an individual outside of an apartment complex.

“Tomorrow morning I’ll be deploying again,” Houle said Monday, “but this time just right down the road. Please be in prayer for Reidsville/Wentworth and the Rapid Response Team as we assist those in need after a tornado touched down there last week.”

Jacob Kalie, who had downed trees surrounding his home, was among the lucky ones who narrowly avoided disaster as the snapped trees dodged his house on Roberson Lane.

“We’re just surprised at how big the trees are that came down,” Kalie said. “They’re huge.”

Kalie’s neighborhood was one of four neighborhoods hit the hardest. Volunteer crews are focused on those areas.

Keith Brewer, a volunteer with N.C. Baptists on a Mission, lives near where the tornado touched down and was among the first to rush to help. A team of six helped chop wood and used a skid steer to pile up the brush at Kalie’s home. Altogether, 40 volunteers from Baptists on a Mission spent Monday clearing out trees and picking up debris scattered at five homes in Wentworth.

Brewer told FOX8 that volunteers will be in the area for as long as there’s a need. Some plan to knock on doors where the tornado touched down throughout the week.

The Blacksburg office of the National Weather Service confirmed to FOX8 that it was an “EF-1 tornado” that touched down in Rockingham County on Friday. EF-1 tornados entail “moderate damage” and often involve structural damage.

The tornado that touched down in Rockingham County had maximum winds of 110 mph, according to NWS. The projected wind speeds of an EF-1 tornado are between “73-112 mph,” meaning that Friday’s storm was rather intense and close to being considered an EF-2.

The tornado traveled 7.9 miles, starting on Sunset View Road and ending just north of the US-29 Business and Crutchfield Road intersection in Reidsville. The tornado was reportedly 300 yards wide at its maximum width.