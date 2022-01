GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three schools in Guilford County are on remote learning Wednesday.

According to Guilford County Schools, Hairston Middle, Falkener Elementary and Herbin Metz Education Center will be on remote learning Wednesday.

From the release, there was apparently a power outage overnight in the area that has impacted these schools.

Students will learn remotely on Wednesday and Guilford County Schools will notify parents when their students can return to in-person classes.