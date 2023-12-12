GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three Guilford County schools – Archer Elementary School, Murphey Traditional Academy and Wylie Elementary School– will close in 2024. The Guilford County Schools board voted unanimously to shutter the aging facilities in favor of sending those students to brand new buildings in the future.

Archer Elementary School’s building will transform into the Erwin Montessori Program. Renovations will begin to that facility prior to the change. Archer Elementary School students will attend the new Foust Elementary School, which will specialize in gaming and robotics and will open in Jan. 2025.

Murphey Traditional Academy and Wylie Elementary School students will attend Peck Elementary School, which also opening in 2025.

3Students, staff and parents were invited to meetings over the past two months at all three schools, and the closures passed unanimously at Tuesday night’s GCS board meeting.

GCS will be in communication with Archer Elementary School, Murphey Traditional Academy and Wylie Elementary School families as it works on the logistics for the fall of 2024 when the schools will be shuttered. Prior to when Foust Elementary School and Peck Elementary School open. The district plans to keep the school populations together for a cohesive school year. Expect news in mid to late Spring as far as location, transportation and other logistics.

After Murphey Traditional Academy and Wylie Elementary School close, they will be used as swing space for the district to house other school students when other projects are being completed.

Also at Tuesday’s board meeting, the board approved architectural and engineering services to the tune of $4 million for Lindley Elementary School per the ongoing GCS bond project.

The Lindley Elementary School community is torn on the future of the historic school, and some neighbors are advocating for a remodel rather than a replacement.

Stephanie Adams is one of the parents who wants a new school after learning the aging structure has more deficits than originally thought.

“Lindley is in really bad shape, and it’s a high priority school, and I don’t think renovations would fix those problems,” Adams told the board.

The entire first grade is in portable classrooms. GCS is committed to getting all students inside of secure buildings. There are also concerns about the technological capabilities of the facility given its age.

“This building is not serving our kids right now, and I don’t think it can without a full rebuild,” Adams said

Others are advocating for a renovation.

“I believe as a construction professional, a renovation could also be cost effective and more efficient with time,” said parent John Martin.

As a father of multiple Lindley Elementary School students, he also wants to preserve its legacy.

“Keeping a beautiful building like that designed by Charles Hartman in 1928 adds character to the school you can’t replicate,” he said.

He noted there are problems with the roof and AC.

“I think renovating just a portion of the historic building that would be addressed,” Martin said.

The school district says no final decision has been made yet in terms of a renovation or a rebuild. They will move forward with the design process and recommend the best option to the board.