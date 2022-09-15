GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant.

According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center.

The Chevrolet caught fire. A 23-year-old woman and her 7-week-old child who were in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a 43-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by died from his injuries,

The crash is under investigation. Officials don’t know who crossed the center line and are hoping that witnesses may be able to help them with crash reconstruction.

This is a developing story.