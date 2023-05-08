FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 74 westbound is closed while State Highway Patrol troopers and deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigate the scene of a head-on crash that left three people dead, according to a FCSO news release.

On Monday 12:21 p.m., a caller reported that someone was stealing their vehicle from a home in the 7900 block of Old School House Road.

The caller provided the description and tag information for their 2004 silver Mercury Grand Marquis.

Deputies responded to the area, and a deputy going north on Baux Mountain Road saw the Grand Marquis going south near Dolphin Drive. The deputy turned around and initiated a traffic stop.

The suspect continued south on Baux Mountain Road and exited onto US 74 westbound.

At the bottom of the entrance ramp, the suspect made a U-turn, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with another vehicle.

The deputy got out of his vehicle and attempted to render aid, and another deputy responded to render aid as well.

The driver of the suspect vehicle and the driver and occupant of the other vehicle were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

No further information about the three people who died is available at this time. North Carolina troopers responded to investigate the crash, which is standard procedure.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the victims of this tragedy. Any loss of life is a loss to our community; our prayers are with the families and friends who are grieving.” Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr said.

