3 Davidson County students charged with making false threats of mass violence at schools

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three Davidson County students were charged with making a false report of mass violence on educational property on Friday, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The students were charged after they made false reports to other students through electronic means that an act of violence was imminent at their school when in fact nothing was happening, the release says.

Two of the students committed the act at North Davidson Middle School while the third was reported at E. Lawson Brown Middle School.

All of the students were under the age of 18 and were charged on juvenile petitions to be filed with juvenile services.

The reports were not directly related to the nationwide Tik Tok challenge of school violence that was reported this week.