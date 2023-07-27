STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are being charged with murder and burglary in connection with the death of a 79-year-old man in Stokes County, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:15 a.m. on July 12, Stokes County Emergency Communications got a call reporting a person possibly being dead on the 1000 block of Wild Country Road in Madison.

Emergency personnel found Thomas Brindle, 79, dead at the scene. Investigators say that a struggle occurred and that Brindle’s death would be investigated as a homicide.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

On Monday, the Randleman Police Department took Emily Yountz Dawson, 28, of Climax, into custody, according to Randolph County Detention Center records. Dawson is being charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

John Randall Davis Jr, 32, of Climax, and Patricia Diane Coleman, 54, of Stokesdale, are also being charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. They are being held in the Stokes County Detention Center under no bond.

Emily Yountz Dawson Patricia Diane Coleman John Randall Davis Jr

Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons released the following statement thanking the agencies that helped with the investigation:

“I would like to personally thank the deputies and detectives of our office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.” Statement from Sheriff Joey Lemons

There is no further information available at this time.