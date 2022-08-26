LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are all being charged with larceny and conspiracy following the theft of items at Lanier Ace Hardware on Thursday, according to Davidson County Court Records.

The first person listed in court records is Keoshea Quanvette Gattis, 38, of Burlington.

Court records allege that Gattis stole “six spools of wire and one tool set” from Lanier Ace Hardware and that she conspired with two other people to do so. Gattis is also accused of a hit and run on 418 South Main Street.

418 South Main Street is a very short distance away from Lanier Ace Hardware which is located at 218 South Main Street.

Gattis is being charged with the following:

Felony larceny

Felony conspiracy

Driving while license revoked (not an impaired revocation)

Hit/run leave scene with property damage

Possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Gattis is scheduled to appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Sept. 22. She was given a $3,500 secured bond.

The second person listed in court records is Catherine Ann Richmond, 53, of Burlington.

Court records allege that Richmond also stole “six spools of wire and one tool set” from Lanier Ace Hardware. Richmond is also charged with conspiracy alongside Gattis and one other person.

She is being charged with the following:

Felony larceny

Felony conspiracy

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Richmond will also appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Sept. 22. She too was given a $3,500 secured bond.

The third and last person listed in court records is Tele Ronvacoles Tazz Richmond, 40, of Burlington.

Court records allege that he stole “six spools of wire and one tool set” from Lanier Ace Hardware and he is also the third person charged with conspiracy.

He too will appear in the Davidson County District Courthouse on Sept. 22. He was given a $2,500 secured bond.

The total value of the items stolen was $1,199.59. All three of the suspects are not allowed to return to Lanier Ace Hardware while the case is still pending in court.