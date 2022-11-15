BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were arrested earlier this month and face multiple drug charges, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ACSO conducted a routine traffic stop on Chapel Hill Road at Maple Avenue in Burlington.

The driver was identified as David Allen Tromp, 36, of Burlington. During the course of the stop, a K-9 sniffed the vehicle and indicated contraband was present.

A probable cause search was conducted, and deputies found 21 dosage units of suspected pressed fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Tromp was arrested and charged with:

one count of felony possession with intent to sell/distribute fentanyl

one count of felony possession of methamphetamine

one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was given a $20,000 secured bond.

During the search, deputies found items belonging to Clay Edgar Williamson, 31, of Graham, who had been a passenger in the vehicle and was dropped off at court before to the traffic stop.

Suboxone strips were found in Williamson’s personal items. Investigators decided to open an investigation of Williamson’s suspected narcotics activities as a result of finding the contraband. He would later be served with a warrant.

As the investigation continued, deputies secured a warrant on Williamson. On Friday, he was found in the parking lot of an Auto Parts store in Graham with his associate, Terry Vaughn Black II, 32, of Mebane.

While serving the warrant, a K-9 sniffed Williamson’s vehicle, and contraband was detected.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Williamson was found to be in possession of 1.81 grams of suspected fentanyl.

He was arrested and charged with:

two counts of felony possession with Intent to sell/distribute fentanyl

one count of felony trafficking fentanyl

one count of felony possession with intent to sell/distribute suboxone

two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was given a $75,000 bond.

The K-9 also conducted an open-air sniff of Black’s vehicle and identified contraband.

A probable cause search was conducted. Deputies found a glass smoking pipe and .01 grams of methamphetamine in Black’s vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with:

one count of felony possession of methamphetamine

one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was given a $20,000 secured bond.

A search warrant was obtained and served at Williamson’s home. During the search, investigators found 4.33 grams of fentanyl and eight dosage units of suspected pressed fentanyl pills.