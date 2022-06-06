GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were arrested on Sunday after two of them resisted arrest and assaulted officers, according to a Graham Police Department news release.

On Sunday, at 2:36 a.m., Graham officers stopped a 2006 Hyundai with five people inside in the 500 block of South Main Street for a registration violation. The vehicle also matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting at Club Mamba in Burlington with multiple injuries earlier that night.

The vehicle sped off as the initial officer approached. A short while later, it was found unoccupied at the 600 block of Ray Street in Graham.

Officers were able to find three of the occupants nearby: 22-year-old Matthew Jamal Cobb, 29-year-old Laronta Roquan Barnes and 28-year-old Hakeem Aljuwon Willis.

Both Cobb and Barnes resisted arrest, and Cobb assaulted two officers, the release says. A patrol vehicle was also damaged during the arrest.

Investigators with the Burlington Police Department were told about the arrests. They also confirmed these parties’ involvement in the shooting from earlier where Cobb was wounded.

During the course of the investigation, an assault rifle was collected along with rifle magazines containing possible armor-piercing rounds as well as handgun magazines and ammunition.

Barnes was charged with:

two counts of resisting an officer

flee to elude arrest, injury to personal property

ID theft and possession of a firearm by a felon

Cobb was charged with:

possession of a firearm by a felon

felony assault on a government official

malicious conduct by a prisoner

injury to personal property

resisting an officer

He also was later held in contempt of court by the magistrate.

Willis was not charged by Graham officers but was arrested for outstanding warrants.

On Monday, there was a hearing in district court, in which the district attorney’s office sought to increase the bonds for the three suspects due to their recent criminal activity.

Cobb’s bond was increased from $30,000 secured to $100,000 secured coupled with an increase on a probation violation charge, which brings his total secured bond to $200,000.

Barnes had his bond increased from $10,000 secured to $100,000 secured.

Willis’ hearing was not handled on Monday.

Police say that both Cobb and Barnes are known for gang and gun-related activity and have prior involvement with the GPDZ:

Nov. 30, 2020: Barnes and Cobb were in possession of a stolen vehicle and a handgun

May 24, 2021: Cobb was with an associate who was shot with a handgun

May 30, 2021: Cobb was arrested by officers for resisting an officer while attempting to leave the scene of a report of gunshots fired

April 21, 2022: Cobb was arrested for resisting an officer while interfering with another officer’s traffic stop

May 13, 2022: Barnes and Cobb were located in a vehicle with other subjects smoking marijuana and firearms were located in the vehicle