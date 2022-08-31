STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Prentice (Iredell County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said deputies received information on August 25 about child abuse where minors at a home on Twilight Lane had been exposed to illegal narcotics.

Investigators said they found the home in disarray when they arrived at the home. One of the adults reportedly admitted to authorities that they sold drugs, deputies said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and searched the home.

During the search, deputies said Nathan James Prentice, 28, was found hiding under the home with a gun in his possession.

The search also uncovered “numerous items of drug paraphernalia related to the use and sale of illegal narcotics,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said 36-year-old Crystal Rose Winstead was arrested after the search for an outstanding failure to appear warrant.

Prentice was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.

On August 26, Winstead, Prentice and 36-year-old Avery Dale Queen were charged with additional felony and misdemeanor charges.

Winstead was charged with Felony Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, two Counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse, and Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency.

Queen was charged with two Counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse and Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Prentice was charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.