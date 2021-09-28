3 arrested after body found in Asheboro

Man shot in Asheboro, taken to hospital, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after a man was found dead in a wooded area.

Asheboro police responded to the 100 block of Burns Street after receiving information about a body on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Officers arrived and found the dead man in a wooded area, and began an investigation.

On Monday the victim was identified as Randy Dean Hayden, 64. Information gathered during the investigation led to three arrests.

Christopher Gordon Knestrick, 43, and Samuel Lee Stone, 34, were arrested for murder, felony conspiracy and common law robbery.

Ashley Megan Morgan, 30, was arrested for felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Burnette at (336) 626-1300, ext. 312.