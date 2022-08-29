FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after robbing a sweepstakes business at gunpoint, according to the a statement released by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on social media.

On Aug. 17 around 5:15 a.m., deputies got called to a business on Old Hollow Road. They say that around 5 a.m., the business was robbed at gunpoint.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspects split up after leaving. One of them was on foot, and one was in a vehicle. The suspect who left on foot was found shortly after the robbery, and deputies worked to identify who left in the vehicle.

Robin Maria Rangel, 27, of Winston-Salem, has been arrested and charged with aid and abet an armed robbery.

Rangel received a $200,000 bond.

The other suspect, identified as Timothy Lloyd Harris, 34, of Winston-Salem, has been arrested and charged

with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Harris received a $500,000 bond.

Maurice Trevon Reid, 21, of Kernersville, was found and arrested without incident for robbery with a dangerous weapon on Friday, Aug. 26.

Reid is in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center. He received a 75,000 bond.