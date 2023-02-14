GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested in connection to a fatal overdose in Graham last month, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Jan. 2, deputies responded to the 2600 block of South N.C. Hwy 87 in Graham when they were told about a fatal drug overdose.

Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Kyle Lee Johnson, 27, of Snow Camp, for selling/delivering heroin to the victim on Jan. 1.

Investigators also developed probable cause on Feb. 2 to arrest Johnson, Jacob Sterling Byrd, 29, of Burlington, and Rachel Marie Hall, 27, of Burlington, for conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin.

On Feb. 2, Byrd was served with an arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin and other narcotics-related charges. He was given a $300,000 secured bond.

On Feb. 6, Johnson was served with an arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin. He was given a $35,000 secured bond. On Feb. 8, Johnson was served with an arrest warrant for selling/delivering heroin to the victim and given a $150,000 secured bond.

On Monday, Hall was served with an arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin. She was given a $30,000 secured bond.