3 accused of murder after man shot, killed at home in Siler City

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men were arrested on Thursday after a man was shot and killed in Siler City last month, according to a Siler City Police Department news release.

On June 15, officers responded to a home on East Sixth Street when they were told someone had been shot.

After emergency care was performed, Todd Laymond Brown, the man who lived in the home, was declared dead at the scene.

Early in the investigation, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was contacted for help.

After numerous interviews and searches, as well as collaboration with the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office, the evidence collected during the investigation was submitted to a grand jury, police say.

The grand jury returned with indictments on three people for first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On July 15, orders for arrest were served on:

Anthony Tyrone Seymore, 30, of Sanford

Arsenio Lawon Smith, 33, of Siler City

Timothy Lashon Eubanks, 42, of Siler City

All three are currently in the Chatham County Detention Center with no bond allowed.