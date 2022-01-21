3 accused of leading Winston-Salem officers on pursuit on South Main Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were arrested after leading officers on a pursuit in Winston-Salem on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 11:45 a.m., officers were conducting an investigation that led to a traffic stop at the Dollar General at 2981 Sout Main Street.

During the traffic stop, 23-year-old Dareen Quick rammed a WSPD vehicle being driven by Officer T.K. Taylor, police say.

Taylor and another officer then began a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went south on South Main Street to the intersection of Barnes Road.

Quick tried to turn east on Barnes Road and crashed into another vehicle. Everyone in the suspect vehicle tried to flee after the crash and were arrested.

Quick was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, flee to elude arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Richard Silvatoribio, 19, was charged with resist/delay an officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A juvenile was also arrested.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the suspect and two of the people arrested was left with minor injuries from the crash.

EMS personnel on the scene treated the injuries. No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.