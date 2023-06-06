BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested months after warrants were issued for his arrest in connection to the shooting of another man in Burlington.

According to Burlington Police Department, Zion Corbett was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, a warrant that had been filed in February when he was named as a suspect in the shooting of a man in his home on Avon Avenue.

On February 25, just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called about a shooting on Avon Avenue, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Days later, they identified Corbett and Jamal Garrett as suspects. Garrett was taken into custody on Feb. 28 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Police thanked the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Alamance County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in the case.

Corbett was additionally charged with felony probation violation.