ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Mold has been found at another Piedmont Triad school as the start of the school year closes in.

On Tuesday, the Alamance-Burlington School System said that they found mold at Newlin Elementary School. Just last week, Andrews Elementary was discovered to have similar mold problems.

The school system says that the source appears to be humidity issues with the HVAC system and that it’s isolated to specific rooms, similar to how it appeared at Andrews Elementary.

“As a precaution, Newlin summer school students and staff have been temporarily relocated to South Graham Elementary while facilities staff assess the issue. Remediation plans are now underway at Newlin, similar to those approved last week for Andrews Elementary,” the school system wrote.

On Friday, the board of education approved over $600,000 for mold remediation. Work started at Andrews on Monday.

“The District is working diligently to resolve these HVAC and mold problems prior to the new school year. However, contingency plans are being developed in case repairs cannot be completed in time at either school. The top priority is ensuring a safe and healthy environment for students and staff.”

The school system will provide more information as they have it and says that they appreciate the patience and understanding of staff and families.