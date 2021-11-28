27-year-old shot, killed in Greensboro; police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed on Saturday night.

At 10:05 p.m, police responded to the 1200 block of South Eugene Street when they were told about a shooting.

Officers located one gunshot victim, later identified as Lyndon Allen Massenburg, 27, of Greensboro, who was taken to a hospital where he died.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.