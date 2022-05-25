GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for a woman accused in a road rage shooting that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Graham Police Department.

Laila Summer McClain, 25, of Graham was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Police say she left the scene in a dark green 2005 Toyota Camry with North Carolina plate JEX-8401.

At 7:21 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South Main Street and Ivey Road.

Police say a “road rage” incident prompted two drivers to pull over near the intersection.

One of the drivers got out of their vehicle and approached the passenger of the other vehicle. The two flew into a “verbal and physical altercation.”

One of the people involved fired a gunshot at the other. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Graham Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.