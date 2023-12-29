THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man has been charged in connection with a Dec. 17 house fire that killed over 21 dogs, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

At 4:15 a.m., Thomasville fire crews were sent to the 500 block of White Street when they were told about a house fire.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire and were able to escape.

Both were treated in a hospital and released for smoke inhalation.

One of them has been charged as a result of an investigation by the Thomasville Fire Marshal and detectives with the TPD.

Mark Wayne Brindle, 48, of Thomasville, has been charged with first degree arson and 21 counts of felony cruelty to animals.

Brindle was given a secured bond of $180,000 and placed in the Davidson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TPD at (336) 475-4260.