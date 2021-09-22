2021 vs. 2020: Number of teenagers involved in Greensboro shootings higher than last year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The number of aggravated assaults involving firearms against victims between the ages of 13 and 18 is up slightly this year, according to a Greensboro Police Department spokesperson.

In 2020, there were 23 crimes reported from January through September. So far in 2021, there have been 26.

The deaths of three high school students in the Triad in the past 22 days have shined a light on youth violence in the city.

Traveon Hairston, Basil Wilson and William Miller Jr. are the three most recent victims.

“These young men will not be able to graduate high school, will not be able to have families of their own, certainly a sad occasion,” Greensboro’s Chief of Police Brian James said Tuesday.

Basil Wilson was 14-years-old, one of two Dudley High School students killed in September.

“Every time we have a murder it’s certainly a significant event not only ends that life, also harms the life of their family members,” Chief James said.

The most recent murders happened in district one of the city, where all homicides are up 150%.

The district is represented by Sharon Hightower. She said Wednesday she hopes to connect with a mentor group at North Carolina A&T State University and suggested re-activating the college commission, which brings students in front of the Greensboro City Council to help address safety concerns.

Councilwoman Yvonne Johnson told FOX8 members of Cure Violence met Wednesday morning to talk about grants toward youth violence prevention, but they’re in the early stages of the process.

All homicides citywide are down 17% compared to the same time period last year.

The Gate City Coalition is holding a Peace and Love Walk to stop the violence at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The event will start at the Valero gas station where a Greensboro woman was hit by a car and shot and killed Sunday.