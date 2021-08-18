2021 Davidson County Agricultural Fair cancelled due to high COVID-19 numbers

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Kiwanis Club has announced that the 2021 Davidson County Agricultural Fair will be canceled.

Due to the significant uptick of COVID-19 in August the Board of Directors, consulting with the Health Department, local vendors and other organizations they have opted to cancel the fair for this year.

The Kiwanis Club Board “decided there was no way for the 2021 Davidson County Agricultural Fair to be held safely, without jeopardizing the lives of children, adults, and senior adults who would be working and attending the 2021 Fair,” according to their Facebook post.

Davidson County Agricultural Fair Manager Vinnon Williams said, “We want to sincerely thank all of our loyal sponsors, participants, exhibitors, entertainers, law enforcement friends, and food booth vendors for their support over the years. We appreciate very much the understanding and support we have received from everyone during these challenging days.”

