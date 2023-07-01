HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Over 2,000 people in the Triad are without power after severe thunderstorms rolled through central North Carolina, according to Duke Energy outage maps.

Randolph County is among the most affected with over 1,000 outages being reported. 952 outages are being reported in the Ramseur area alone.

There are also around 195 people without power in the Burlington area, about 147 without power in the Jamestown area and over 100 people without power in the Liberty area.

The estimated restoration times vary depending on location.