(WGHP) — Ahead of Hurricane Ian, twenty-five high school football games across the Piedmont Triad have been rescheduled to Thursday.

The full list is provided below:

Providence Grove vs. Trinity (7 p.m. Thursday)

Page vs. NW Guilford (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Grimsley vs. Western Guilford (7 p.m. Thursday)

Dudley vs. Smith (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Williams vs. Eastern Alamance (7 p.m. Thursday)

SW Guilford vs. Northern Guilford (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

West Forsyth vs. Glenn (7 p.m. Thursday)

HP Andrews vs. North Forsyth (7 p.m. Thursday)

Wilkes Central vs. East Surry (7 p.m. Thursday)

Thomasville vs. West Davidson (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Oak Grove vs. Asheboro (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Reynolds vs. Parkland (7 p.m.Thursday)

Morehead vs. West Stokes (7 p.m. Thursday)

East Wilkes vs. South Stokes (7 p.m. Thursday)

Ravenscroft vs. HP Christian (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Southern Guilford vs. Atkins (7 p.m. Thursday)

Salisbury vs. South Davidson (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Chapel Hill vs. Southern Alamance (7 p.m. Thursday)

Elkin vs. Surry Central (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Mtn. Island Charter vs. WS Prep (7:30 p.m. Thursday)

Reagan vs Davie County (7:00 p.m. Thursday)

High Point Central vs Northeast Guilford (time is undetermined)

North Davidson vs Montgomery Central (6:30 p.m. Thursday)

Walkertown vs. Reidsville (7:00 p.m. Thursday)

Forbush vs. North Surry (7:00 p.m. Thursday